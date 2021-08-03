Record pass of 51.86% in KTU BTech exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 August 2021 18:34 IST

Grade cards in digital format on student portal before Aug. 5

The third BTech batch of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has recorded a pass percentage of over 51.86, the highest for a batch since the university was set up. There is a marked increase of 5% from the pass percentage of the previous year.

The results of the eighth-semester examinations that culminated on July 20 were consolidated and published on July 31.

Formally announcing the results of the 2017-21 batch here on Tuesday, KTU Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree said 14,743 out of the 28,424 students from 144 engineering colleges who appeared for the final-year examinations passed. They included 7,335 girls and 7,408 boys. Among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students, only 262 (27.9%) of the 939 could clear the examinations.

While 32,525 students were admitted to 23 engineering disciplines in the batch that began on August 15, 2017, a total of 4,101 students failed to progress to the eighth semester due to various reasons. As many as 2,052 among them dropped out or switched to other courses at various periods, while 1,061 availed a one-year break from study and 988 shifted to lower semesters. The pass percentages stood at 46.5 and 36.5 in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Government, government-aided, government-controlled self-financing and private self-financing colleges registered success rates of 68.08, 72.77, 55.46 and 46.02 respectively.

Among disciplines

Among the major engineering disciplines, Electronics and Communication Engineering recorded the highest pass percentage of 53.40.

Computer Sciences, Civil, Electrical and Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering streams registered 52.5%, 49.38%, 42.68% and 37.20% respectively.

BTech Honours

As many as 3,008 — 20.4% — of those who cleared the examinations were eligible for BTech Honours degree. These included 350 students from the TKM College of Engineering, 117 from the MA College of Engineering and 116 from the Rajagiri College of Engineering and Technology.

High-performing colleges

Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram (82.49); the Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam (80.81); Model Engineering College, Trikkakkara (80.61); the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam (79.4); and the Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology, Ernakulam (77.88); were among the colleges that led in terms of highest pass percentages.

Pro Vice Chancellor S. Ayoob said provisional certificates and grade cards of the successful students would be made available in digital format along with the e-signature of the Controller of Examinations on the student portal before August 5. They could be downloaded from the university website. This was the first time in the State that certificates were issued through a digital system, he said.

Applications for degree certificates will be accepted within 20 days. Degree certificates in digital form will be made available in DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.