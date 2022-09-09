Record Onam sales for Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram regional union

Sales go up by 37% compared to last year

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 09, 2022 20:05 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma has clocked record Onam sales of ₹32 crore of milk and other products. Compared to the last year, sales went up by 37%, TRCMPU said in a statement here on Friday.

TRCMPU, which is one of the three regional Milma unions, covers the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

This Onam, TRCMPU sold 31,42,931 litres of milk and 2,49,319 kg of curd, which is also a record. Ghee and other products registered sales of 363 metric tonnes on the four days from Thrikketta to Uthradom (September 4 to September 7).

Milk sales on Uthradom (September 7) shot up by 30.47% and curd sales, by 70.46%, over the corresponding day last year. Sale of milk and the turnover from the entire range of products marked an all-time record, TRCMPU Administrative Committee Convener N. Bhasurangan and Managing Director D.S. Konda said in the statement.

Thiruvananthapuram dairy, which covers the capital district, sold 5,06,998 litres of milk and 80,435 kg curd, an increase of 18.21% and 136.39% respectively over the previous year. Sales figures for the previous year had stood at 4,29,800 litres of milk and 34,017 kg of curd.

Anticipating an increase in demand, TRCMPU had made arrangements to procure more milk, curd and other products this time, Milma officials said.

