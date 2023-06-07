HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Record net profit for Kerala Financial Corporation

June 07, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) has reported a massive jump in its net profit in the 2022-23 fiscal. As per the audited financials, KFC posted a Net Profit after Tax of ₹50.19 crore against the previous fiscal’s ₹13.20 crore.

The loan portfolio stood at ₹6,529.40 crore against the previous fiscal’s figure of ₹4,750.71 crore, recording a growth of 37.44%. KFC has crossed ₹5,000 crore loan portfolio in a financial year for the first time, KFC said on Wednesday.

‘’This can be seen as a sign that the State’s economy is making a strong come-back post-COVID 19. Most of the sectors including tourism sector have performed well. KFC has recorded its best-ever performance in its 70 years of history,’‘ Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal was quoted as saying in the statement.

In 2022-23, interest income stood at ₹543.64 crore, registering a growth of 38.46%. The total income has increased to ₹694.38 crore against ₹518.17 crore last year.

Gross NPA has been brought down to 3.11% from last year’s figure of 3.27%. Net NPA is 0.74% against last year’s 1.28%. During the year, KFC sanctioned ₹3,207.22 crore loans to MSMEs, startups and other sectors. Total loan disbursement comes to ₹3,555.95 crore.

The government aims to increase the loan size of KFC to ₹10,000 crore and make KFC one of the best financial institutions in the country, Mr. Balagopal said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.