Record earnings for Palakkad rail division

The Palakkad Railway Division made record earnings through ticket checking fines in January. The division collected ₹1.10 crore by way of penalties from 25,849 passengers in January. The highest amount collected from ticket checking until now was ₹1.02 crore (in December last year).

Railway officials said that the total revenue collected by TTE (travelling ticket examiners) was ₹2.03. However, it included higher class conversion charges and extension charges paid by passengers with valid tickets.

Special squads

Apart from ticket checking staff at stations and on trains, special squads were deployed in various sections for daily checks. Women officials were deployed in ladies coaches as there were complaints of ticket-less travel. Railway officials said that 1,006 checks in stations and 3,195 checks on trains were conducted in January. They said the impact of ticket checking was visible in the recent increase in the earnings of the division from passenger transport segment.

Railway officials said that there was a 3.09% increase in the number of second-class season tickets sold in the division. In January, Palakkad division witnessed 7.37% increase in its ordinary ticket sale and 5.66% increase in Mail and Express ticket sale.

The earnings from ticket sale increased by ₹5.94 lakh in January.