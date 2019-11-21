Record centre to be set up in 9 villages

Model record centres will be set up in nine villages, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Tender processes for the same were in the final stages and the project was expected to cost around ₹1.75 crore. These record centres will make it easier to find revenue files .

Steps are also being expedited to convert all village documentation into digital form.

Administrative sanction has been accorded for converting 180 village offices as ‘smart’ offices. Of these, 71 has been completed while the work on the remaining was on.

The government was also considering a proposal to set up front offices in village offices, he said, while replying to questions by V.R. Sunilkumar, E.T.Tyson, Geetha Gopi and others.

He said that once the K-Phone network is completed, people will no longer need to rely on Akshaya centres or Internet cafes for getting e-certificates

A periodicity or validity period has been fixed for various certificates issued by revenue offices. The validity of all caste certificates have been newly fixed as three years.