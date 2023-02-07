Record arrival of domestic tourists to State: Riyas

February 07, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday said the State witnessed an all-time record in domestic tourist arrivals last year.

As many as 1.88 crore people visited Kerala in 2022 with six districts recording an all-time high, he told the Assembly.

The State registered a growth of 2.63% in arrivals when 1,88,67,414 domestic tourists visited various parts of Kerala in 2022. This surpassed the previous record of 1,83,84,233 during the pre-pandemic period.

Pathanamthitta recorded the highest increase in footfall (77.5% more than during the pre-pandemic period). The other districts which fared well include Idukki (42.8%), Wayanad (25.54%), Alappuzha (8.75%), Thiruvananthapuram (5.6%), and Malappuram (2.46%). Ernakulam received the most number of domestic tourists – 40,48,679.

Responding to questions raised in the House, Mr. Riyas said the government had initiated steps to formulate a comprehensive design policy for constructions undertaken by the Public Works and Tourism departments.

He added the government aimed at turning autorickshaw drivers as tourism ambassadors to promote the State’s unique aspects among visitors. A workshop was conducted for the drivers in Wayanad as part of the endeavour.

Mr. Riyas also elaborated on the plans to boost marketable tourism products such as caravan tourism, heritage, women-friendly, and night tourism.