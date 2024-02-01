Record allocation of ₹2,744 crore for rail infra enhancement works in Kerala

February 01, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Giving a major boost to the rail infrastructure enhancement works in Kerala, the Union Budget for 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked a record outlay of ₹2,744 crore, which is seven times higher than the average outlay of ₹372 crore made by the second United Progressive Alliance government in the 2009-2014 period.

Among the various works, line doubling received a major thrust with the Budget setting aside around ₹1,072.5 crore for it. A sum of ₹105 crore has been set aside for Ernakulam–Kumbalam (7.71 km) doubling works followed by ₹102.50 crore for Kumbalam–Turavur (15.59 km) patch doubling, ₹500 crore for Turavur–Ambalappuzha (50 km) track doubling and ₹365 crore for Thiruvananthapuram–Kanyakumari (86.56 km) track doubling works.

The Budget has also earmarked ₹100 crore for the Angamali–Sabarimala Sabari rail project. Briefing the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, however, said two alignments were under consideration for the Sabari rail project and the most feasible line would be finalised.

On SilverLine

He also said that speed enhancement works and track renewal works were in progress to handle semi-high-speed trains. In reply to a question about the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, he asked whether it had not been abandoned by the Kerala government. Kerala had not shown any keen interest in following up the SilverLine project and the State government should be asked if the project had been abandoned, he said.

Rail Sagar Corridor

A proposal to fix the curves in the existing line so as to speed up the trains was given to the State government, he said. Further, the Rail Sagar Corridor announced by the Ministry of Railways with an objective of increasing the rail and ports-based cargo share by 2031, will benefit Kerala significantly, he said, adding many projects were awaiting the approval of the Kerala government.

There is no major allocation for Nemom and Kochuveli terminal works in the Budget proposals. A sum of ₹5 crore has been set aside for the proposed third line works between Ernakulam and Shoranur.

The Minister said that 92 flyovers and underpasses, 34 foot-over bridges, and 48 lifts had been commissioned in Kerala in the past 10 years. Further, 35 stations were being redeveloped in Kerala under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he added.