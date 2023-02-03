Record allocation for rail development in Kerala, ₹100 crore for Sabari rail

February 03, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala received a record outlay of ₹2,033 crore for rail development works in the Union Budget presented on Thursday, which is 87% higher than the grant allotted last year.

Though the Budget has earmarked a substantial amount for upgrading rail infrastructure and passenger amenities, including station redevelopment, the State will have to wait further to get its share of Vande Bharat rakes.

However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing a press meet in New Delhi on Friday, said a decision on giving Vande Bharat to Kerala would be taken soon. He said in reply to a question on the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project that the project cost mentioned in the detailed project report was underestimated.

He said he would soon meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with rail development projects in Kerala, including SilverLine.

The Budget has earmarked ₹100 crore for the Sabari rail project, raising hopes of reviving the more than 25-year-old moribund project. However, R.N. Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway, said the study for an alternative project — an elevated rail corridor from Chengannur to Pampa — to bring Sabarimala on the rail map was also under way. Railways would take a final call on this project after a study report.

The Budget has earmarked ₹100.25 crore for drawing new lines in Kerala and ₹193.49 crore for doubling. The doubling works include ₹101.80 crore for Ernakulam-Kumbalam (7.71 km), ₹52.10 crore for Kumbalam-Thuravur (15.59 km), ₹20 crore for Kurruppanthara-Chingavanam (26.54 km), ₹55 lakh for Shoranur-Ernakulam third line (107 km), ₹1 lakh for Mulanthuruthi-Kurruppantara (24 km), ₹1 crore for Chengannur-Chingavanam (26.5 km), ₹3.03 crore for Ambalappuzha-Haripad (18.13 km), and ₹15 crore for Turavur-Ambalappuzha (50 km). In addition, a sum of ₹808 crore has been earmarked for Thiruvananthapuram- Kanyakumari (86.56 km) doubling works.

A sum of ₹49.315 crore has been set aside for electrification works in the State, which include ₹2.265 crore for Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram, including Thiruvananthapuram - Kanyakumari (427 km), ₹28.33 crore for Shoranur-Nilambur, and ₹18.72 crore for Kollam - Punalur stretch.

Further, 90 stations in the Southern Railway (15 stations per division) have been identified for major upgradation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Chengannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Varkala, and Thiruvananthapuram stations will benefit.