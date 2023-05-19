Record 99.7% pass in SSLC examinations

May 19, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a year that saw direct classes conducted throughout the academic session after two years of disruptions caused by COVID-19, the pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has rebounded to touch a record 99.7% this year.

This is 0.44 percentage points higher than last year and more than the record pass percentage of 99.47% in 2021 when students appeared for examinations after studying the focus area portions.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects is 68,604. This is 24,241 more than that last year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who announced the results on Friday, said of the 1,65,775 students who had applied, 1,38,086 were awarded grace marks. With this, 24,422 students were able to score A+ in all subjects.

Of the 4,19,128 candidates who appeared for the SSLC exams this year, 4,17,864 became eligible for higher studies.

The number of candidates who took the exams in the private category was 195 -– 150 in the new scheme and 45 in the old. Of them, 100 and 29 respectively became eligible for higher studies.

Gulf region

In the Gulf region, of the 518 students who appeared for the exams, 504 became eligible for higher education – a pass percentage of 97.3. Four of the eight centres registered 100% pass. In Lakshadweep, of the 289 students who appeared for the exams, 283 qualified for higher education – a pass percentage of 97.92. Four of the eight centres here too registered 100% pass.

The number of schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies saw a significant increase this year: to 2,581 from 2,134 last year. The number of such government schools was 951; this is 191 more than that last year. The number was 1,191 for aided schools, an increase of 249, and 439 for unaided schools, up by seven from last year.

THSLC exams

In the THSLC (Technical High School Leaving Certificate) exams, of the 2,914 students who sat for the exams, 2,913 became eligible for higher studies, with 288 securing A+ in all subjects.

In the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the 227 students who appeared for the exams, 226 qualified for higher studies, and 37 secured full A+.

In the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the 13 students who sat for the exam from two schools, all qualified for higher studies.

Fifty-three of the 60 students who appeared for the AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) exams held at Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, qualified for higher studies.

Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from May 20 to 24. The SAY (Save a Year) exams for regular candidates will be held from June 7 to 14 and the results published by the last week of June. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects in the SAY examinations.

Certificates of students who qualified will be available on DigiLocker from the first week of June.

The SSLC examinations in 2024 will likely begin on March 4, the Minister said.