Record 99.47% pass in SSLC exam

Number of students having A+ in all subjects touches a high at 1,21,318

In an all-time record, 99.47% of the students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in April this year became eligible for higher studies.

The results this year are 0.65 percentage point up from the pass percentage (98.82%) last year, despite the fact that students did not attend school for most of the year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects also touched a high this year: 1,21,318, up by a whopping 79,412 from that last year.

No grace marks

No grace marks were allowed this year. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who announced the results on Wednesday said Kerala was announcing the SSLC results after conducting the examination, unlike many other States that had not gone ahead with them. The results would increase students’ confidence as they went in for higher education.

General Education Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said the examination took into account that students had attended digital classes for the most part, and not gone to school till January owing to the pandemic. Focus areas were published to make the examination easier, and students were provided with lots of options in the question papers. The policy decision was to test them on what they had learnt, with consideration for the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Of the 4,21,887 students who appeared for the examination, 4,19,651 became eligible for higher studies.

The number of candidates who took the examination in private category was 991. Of them, 807 became eligible for higher studies.

In the Gulf region, of the 573 students who appeared for the examination, 556 became eligible for higher education – a pass percentage of 97.03. Three of the nine centres registered 100% pass.

In Lakshadweep, of the 627 students who appeared for the examination, 607 qualified for higher education – a pass percentage of 96.81.

The number of government schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies was 793, up from 637 last year.

The number was 989 for aided schools; it was 796 last year. There were 432 unaided schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies, up from 404 last year.

THSLC examinations

In the THSLC examinations, of the 2,889 students who sat for the examination, 2,881 became eligible for higher studies, with 704 securing A+ in all subjects.

In the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations, all 256 students who appeared for the examination qualified for higher studies.

In the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations, of the 17 students who sat for the exam from two schools, all qualified for higher studies.

All 68 students who appeared for the AHSLC examination held at Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School qualified for higher studies.

Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from July 17 to 23. The dates for SAY (Save a Year) exam for regular candidates will be announced later. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects.

Plus One admission

The schedule for the Plus One admissions would be announced soon. The government’s stance was that no child should be denied education owing to lack of seats. An increase in Plus One seats would be considered after the Plus One admission process got under way, the Minister said.