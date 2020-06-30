Record 98.82% pass in SSLC exam

The severe challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, a record 98.82% of the students who wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year became eligible for higher studies, breaking the record of 98.57% in 2015.

The result this year was 0.71 percentage point up from 98.11% last year.

Of the 4,22,092 regular candidates who appeared for the exam, 4,17,101 became eligible for higher education.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath, who announced the results on Tuesday, said the number of candidates who had A+ in all subjects had increased by 4,572 this year, to touch 41,906, up from 37,334 last year.

The number of candidates who took the exam in the private category was 1,770. Of them, 1,356 became eligible for higher studies – a pass percentage of 76.61.

The number of government schools where all students became eligible for higher studies was 637, an increase of 38 from 599 last year. The number was 796 for aided schools, 83 more than that last year. There were 404 unaided schools where all students became eligible for higher studies this year. The total number of schools where all students became eligible for higher studies was 1,837. It was 1,703 last year.

SAY exams

Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from July 2 to 7. The dates for SAY (Save a Year) exams for regular candidates will be announced later. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects. Those who were unable to appear for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics examinations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic can appear for these papers as regular candidates along with the SAY examinations.

Digital certificates for this year will be available after the results of the SAY examinations are declared. The certificates will have QR code so that employers, educational institutions, and passport officials can verify the authenticity of the certificates.