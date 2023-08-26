Reconstruction of Triple bridge to be completed by December

August 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The reconstruction of Muppalam (Triple bridge) in Alappuzha municipality is likely to be completed by December this year. A meeting of the District Development Committee chaired by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar here on Saturday reviewed the progress of the project among other development initiatives in Alappuzha.

The meeting directed the authorities to complete various ongoing construction projects in a time-bound manner. It urged the officials to complete the construction of a building for the blood bank at General Hospital, Alappuzha and another building for the General Hospital, Mavelikara at the earliest. The District Collector directed the authorities concerned to expedite the reconstruction of the District Court bridge.

Officials said the meeting had decided to extend a project for manufacturing value-added products from water hyacinth to more local bodies in Kuttanad taluk. “The project was earlier implemented in Neelamperoor grama panchayat under the aegis of Nava Kerala Mission. It will soon be launched in Muttar, Kainakary, Nedumudi and Thakazhi grama panchayats,” said an official.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, who attended the meeting reviewed the Kuttanad drinking water project and construction of Kavalam, Thattassery, Govenda, Ayiraveli and Society bridges. Mr. Thomas demanded steps to expedite the Kuttanad drinking water project and desilting of waterbodies in Kuttanad.

District Planning Officer M.P. Anilkumar, representatives of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP and M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, and heads of various government departments attended the meeting.

