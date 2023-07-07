Reconstruction of road begins at Vazhukkumpara on NH 544 

July 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thrissur

Reconstruction of the road stretch at Vazhukkumpara on the Thrissur-Palakkad national highway (NH 544) where a crack was developed recently commenced on Friday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan and Pananchery panchayat president P.P. Raveendran reviewed the work.

The Minister discussed the works with national highway project director Bipin Madhu. The lapses in the road construction was found in a preliminary examination jointly conducted by the Road Safety Authority; IIT, Palakkad; Thrissur Engineering College; and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The Minister directed to ensure the quality of soil used for filling the land. IIT, Palakkad, will test the quality of soil.

Vehicular traffic on the road has been temporarily halted. Considering the possible increase in vehicular movement during weekends, more police personnel will be deployed to avoid traffic blocks on the route, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, a notice was issued to the contract company as preliminary examinations found serious lapses in the road construction.

The NHAI has sought 120 days for the reconstruction of the road. The Collector has issued a notice to the contract company citing that strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act if the work is not completed in 120 days. Road safety commissioner has also issued a notice to the company.

