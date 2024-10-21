ADVERTISEMENT

Reconstruction of layams in Munnar region soon: Sivankutty

Published - October 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inagurating the newly constructed labour complex at Munnar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The reconstruction work on the layams (cluster homes) in the Munnar region would begin soon, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

Inaugurating a newly constructed labour complex at Munnar on Monday, Mr Sivankutty said people should realise that in workers’ strength lies the country’s progress.

According to officials, the deputy labour office, plantation office and assistant labour office will function in the new labour complex. The total construction cost of the complex is ₹2.37 crore.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja presided over the function. Labour commissioner Safna Nazarudeen and additional labour commissioner K.M. Sunil, among others, attended the function.

On Monday, Mr. Sivankutty also inaugurated the newly constructed building for ITI Kattappana in Idukki.

While inaugurating the new building, the Minister said that new trades will be opened in the ITIs in the State, and 3D printing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses will be opened to attract more students.

According to officials, the building was constructed to international standards at a cost of ₹5.34 crore. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine presided over the meeting. Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Inspector of Training A. Astrong, and Kattappana ITI Principal C.S. Shanti attended the function.

Mr. Sivankutty inaugurated the newly constructed Marayur Lower Primary School building at Marayur. The Minister said that the government will allot ₹1 crore for the construction of the second floor of the LP School.

