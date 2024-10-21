GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reconstruction of layams in Munnar region soon: Sivankutty

Published - October 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inagurating the newly constructed labour complex at Munnar on Monday.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inagurating the newly constructed labour complex at Munnar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The reconstruction work on the layams (cluster homes) in the Munnar region would begin soon, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

Inaugurating a newly constructed labour complex at Munnar on Monday, Mr Sivankutty said people should realise that in workers’ strength lies the country’s progress.

According to officials, the deputy labour office, plantation office and assistant labour office will function in the new labour complex. The total construction cost of the complex is ₹2.37 crore.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja presided over the function. Labour commissioner Safna Nazarudeen and additional labour commissioner K.M. Sunil, among others, attended the function.

On Monday, Mr. Sivankutty also inaugurated the newly constructed building for ITI Kattappana in Idukki.

While inaugurating the new building, the Minister said that new trades will be opened in the ITIs in the State, and 3D printing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses will be opened to attract more students.

According to officials, the building was constructed to international standards at a cost of ₹5.34 crore. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine presided over the meeting. Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Inspector of Training A. Astrong, and Kattappana ITI Principal C.S. Shanti attended the function.

Mr. Sivankutty inaugurated the newly constructed Marayur Lower Primary School building at Marayur. The Minister said that the government will allot ₹1 crore for the construction of the second floor of the LP School.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.