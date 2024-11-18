Reconstruction of District Court bridge begins in Alappuzha

The reconstruction of the District Court bridge in Alappuzha town began with piling work on Monday.

As part of constructing the new bridge, the existing structure across the Vada canal will be dismantled. The existing bridge has six roads merging at its two approaches, causing heavy traffic congestion. It affects the smooth flow of traffic on the Alappuzha-Madurai State Highway.

As per the detailed project report prepared by the Public Works department’s bridges design unit, the new facility is planned as a roundabout without signals. The project includes a three-lane road on both sides of the canal, 5.5-metre-wide flyovers, a 7.5-metre-wide underpass, and 5.5-metre-wide ramps. Traffic will flow unidirectional on the flyovers and ramps, while the underpass will support bidirectional movement.

The project is implemented by the Kerala Road Fund Board at a cost of ₹120.52 crore, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. H. Salam, MLA, said the project would be completed in two years. Officials said that piling work for the construction of the flyovers had begun on the northern side of the canal.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to help ease the traffic congestion in Alappuzha town. A Social Impact Assessment report submitted earlier by the Rajagiri Outreach, a wing of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kalamassery, noted that implementation of the project would have huge positive impacts on the locality as well as the overall development of Alappuzha town.

The work is carried out by Cherian Varkey Construction Company.

