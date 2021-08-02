Reconstruction of AC road progressing

Demolition of Pallathuruthy West bridge begins

As part of reconstructing the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road as a semi-elevated highway, demolition of the Pallathuruthy West bridge, near Kaithavana, began on Monday.

A total ban on the movement of goods and heavy vehicles has been imposed on the 24.16-km road connecting Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Officials said a temporary bund had been constructed on the northern side of the bridge for the movement of light vehicles. Demolition of another bridge at Ponga would begin soon.

The road reconstruction work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). The ULCCS has already brought 14 girders for the construction of the Pallathuruthy West bridge. The construction of two bridges is expected to be completed in three months.

In view of traffic restrictions on the road, the State Water Transport Department is running special boat services. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is conducting bus services in a limited manner. The construction of a utility duct from Changanassery to SD College Junction is progressing.

The AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project Kottarakara division, is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. The project, which is expected to prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season, will be completed in 30 months.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of nine km of the road will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns.

Five flyovers will be constructed at places prone to severe flooding. Besides, three existing bridges at Kidangara, Nedumudi, and Pallathuruthy will be widened. The Muttar bridge across the AC canal will be reconstructed. Apart from these, construction of nine causeways, 13 minor bridges, drains, ducts, retaining walls, culverts, bus shelters, and road safety features are also planned.

Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 metres.