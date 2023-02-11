ADVERTISEMENT

Reconstruction of AC road making steady progress

February 11, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The reconstruction of the Alappuzha- Changanassery road is making good progress with 73% of the work completed.

The 24.14-km AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project, is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. The project includes the construction of five flyovers, four major bridges, 14 small bridges, three causeways, and culverts among other works.

Officials said that three flyovers at Nazareth Junction, Jyothi Junction and Mankombu had been completed. The construction of the flyover at Onnamkara has entered the final phase, while the Pandarakalam flyover is 75% complete.

Of the four major bridges- two at Kidangara and Nedumudi have been completed. Preliminary work has started for the construction of the Muttar bridge. However, the construction of the Pallathuruthy bridge has hit a hurdle. Earlier, the Inland Waterways Authority of India stopped the bridgework citing a violation of criteria regarding its height and width. The construction firm submitted a revised plan and IWAI gave its approval last year. Though the firm subsequently submitted the revised estimate to the State Finance department, it has not yet given its nod.

Among the 14 minor bridges, 12 have been completed. Of the 64 culverts, 63 have been finished. Three causeways at Mampuzhakary, Nedumudi and Pooppally have been opened to traffic.

Officials said the first and second layers of tarring had been completed on 14 km and 10 km respectively. Construction of drainages, ducts and pavements with a width of 1.5 metres on both sides of the road is progressing. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 meters.

The project, which is aimed at preventing flooding of the road during the monsoon season, is expected to be completed by November this year.

The AC road work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).

