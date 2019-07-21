Reconstruction of AC road in progress

The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched preliminary works for the reconstruction of the flood-hit Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road.

Last month, the State government sanctioned an amount of ₹150 crore for the reconstruction of the road. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said that height of the road would be increased at 15 places.

“The AC road will be reconstructed using modern technologies. The height will be increased by a maximum of four metres at different places. Thirty-four small bridges will also be constructed,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Officials with the PWD said that they were on the process of examining the road survey report.

“The road survey has been completed. An agency has been entrusted with carrying out the traffic survey and the process is going on. In the meantime, the design wing has already started the work for the reconstruction of the road,” said an official.

The reconstruction will help prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season. A major portion of the 24-km road was damaged in last year’s floods. It was closed to traffic for more than three weeks following the initial flooding in July, 2018.

The road submerged again for a second time in the middle of August. It took another two weeks to drain out the floodwaters from several portions of the road using dredger and power pump sets.

After the floods, the KSTP had carried out emergency repair work at a cost of ₹35 lakh. It later refurbished the road by spending another ₹11 crore.