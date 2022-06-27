Reconstructed road inaugurated in Idukki

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday inaugurated the Kattappana-Pallikavala road in Idukki reconstructed at a cost of ₹1 crore. The road is expected to ease the traffic on the Kattappana-Pallikavala sector of the Kattappana-Kottayam state highway, said the Minister.

The traffic in Kattappana town will also be reduced as vehicles can use the main road without entering the central town. The road was constructed using BM and BC quality, he said.

For renovation of the roads in the town, a new project will be implemented, the Minister said, adding that some more stretches of the Kattappana-Pallikavala road needed to be upgraded and the fund for the plans had been sanctioned.