Reconstructed bridge opened

The reconstructed Pallikuttumma bridge in Kuttanad was partially thrown open for traffic on Saturday.

The bridge was reconstructed as part of reconstructing the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road.

Meanwhile, the construction of a flyover at Mankombu and the road reconstruction work are making progress.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete method. Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles and a 9-km stretch will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextiles-encased stone column. The plan is to reconstruct at least 10-km of the road before the monsoon season.

Apart from reconstructing the road and bridges, seven flyovers at places prone to severe flooding are planned. The project, which is expected to prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season, will be completed in 2023.