Reconstituted Calicut University Senate to have 108 members

July 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The reconstituted Senate of the University of Calicut is expected to have 108 members even as the elections to 59 seats are over.

Candidates aligned to the CPI(M), including an Independent, have won 32 seats in the elections. Those put up by the Indian Union Muslim League have won 13 seats and Congress nominees have been elected in 10 seats. Four Independents supported by the United Democratic Front too have won. Six of the newly elected members are MLAs.

Though the full strength of the Senate is 111 members, elections have not been held to three seats.

The remaining members will be nominated by the Governor and the government. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will nominate 16 members. Separately, the Vice-Chancellor is expected to recommend four of the senior Deans of Faculty and seven senior members among the heads of departments in various subjects. The rest of the members include various government secretaries, Mayor of the Kozhikode Corporation, and the chairperson of the university students’ union. The university was asked to conclude the elections to the Senate by June 30 by the Kerala High Court. The new Syndicate will be chosen from among the Senate members.