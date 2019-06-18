Reconsider Khader panel report, says Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has urged the State government to accept the escape route provided by the High Court verdict that stayed the implementation of the Khader Committee report on revamping the general education sector and reconsider its decision in this regard.

Addressing a press conference in the Assembly media room here on Monday, Mr. Chennithala welcomed the High Court verdict. He said the Opposition had pointed out the shortcomings in the implementation the report. It had opposed the reforms in the sector on the basis of a partial report. It was also concerned about the haste with which the report was being implemented under pressure from the pro-CPI(M) teachers’ organisation.

He said that the verdict was a severe setback for the government.

Teachers’ view

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has hailed the High Court order. A pressnote issued by AIDSO said the government had turned a blind eye to the protests raised by students and teachers organisations over the move to implement the report. It said the recommendations of the committee would undermine the school education system in the State.

The All Kerala School Teachers Union, however, termed the High Court order unfortunate. A pressnote quoting union general secretary N. Sreekumar said any move to check the implementation of the report would ultimately force the State to accede to the reforms mooted under the National Education Policy.