Reconsider decision to distribute fortified rice through PDS in Wayanad: Shreyams Kumar

Health issues, social impact not considered, says LJD State president

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
August 16, 2022 19:55 IST

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar has urged the Central government to reconsider the decision to distribute fortified rice through the public distribution system (PDS) in Wayanad under the Transformation of Aspirational Districts Programme.

The decision was taken without considering the health issues and social impact of fortified rice consumption, Mr. Kumar said.

Health experts had revealed that there was no need for fortification of grains, but the government was promoting fortified food such as rice, wheat, oil, and milk to address the malnutrition among pregnant women and teenagers, he said.

But, such a move was only to promote corporates engaged in the business, he alleged. While the district is known for its indigenous, nutrient-rich rice varieties, the distribution of fortified rice is contrary to expectations, he said.

According to the Centre’s food security norms, sickle cell anaemia patients should not consume iron fortified rice, and thalassemia patients need doctor’s permission for its consumption.

The highest number of sickle cell anaemia patients are in Wayanad and the disease is mainly found among the Paniya, Adiya, and Chetty communities. As a majority of them depend on PDS, the government should reconsider the project’s execution, Mr. Kumar added.

Wayanad is the lone district selected from the State for the programme.

