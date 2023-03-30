Reconsider decision on Vande Bharat Express, Pinarayi tells Centre

March 30, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has asked the Centre to review its decision not to allot the newly designed rake of Vande Bharat Express to Kerala for the time being. Terming unfortunate the statement of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament that allowing Vande Bharat services to Kerala is not under consideration for the time being, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Union Minister’s reply was another red flag for Kerala’s railway development dreams.

Even in the first week of February, the Union Railway Minister repeatedly stated that the Vande Bharat Express would reach Kerala soon. It was a mystery why the Ministry of Railways had now backtracked on its promise. This is the latest in a series of moves made by the Centre to make Kerala irrelevant on the country’s rail map, he alleged.

On SilverLine

The UDF and the BJP had tried their maximum to sabotage the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project by highlighting Vande Bharat Express, stating that Vande Bharat could be run in the State by fixing the curves along the routes in Kerala. He said they were now keeping a studied silence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of transportation facilities is a major problem being faced by Kerala today. It takes around 12 to 13 hours to cover 620 kilometres. Due to this, not only are the people are suffering, but many developmental projects are being hampered. Rail development is essential to change the situation, for which the State government has been making committed interventions. Any action that subverts the ambitions of the State is against the interest of the people, he said. Therefore, the Union government should urgently reconsider its decision on Vande Bharat Express, the Chief Minister demanded.