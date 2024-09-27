ADVERTISEMENT

Recognition for woman researcher at Cusat

Published - September 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Ishwarya, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Aquatic Vaccine Development in the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology, and Biochemistry at the School of Marine Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has received the Women Scientist grant of ₹40 lakh, supported by the Department of Health Research.

She will work on the proposal ‘Therapeutic application of marine compound based hydrogels in treating diabetic wounds.’ The grant is for a period of three years, according to a release.

