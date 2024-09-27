GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Recognition for woman researcher at Cusat

Published - September 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Ishwarya, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Centre of Excellence for Aquatic Vaccine Development in the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology, and Biochemistry at the School of Marine Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has received the Women Scientist grant of ₹40 lakh, supported by the Department of Health Research.

She will work on the proposal ‘Therapeutic application of marine compound based hydrogels in treating diabetic wounds.’ The grant is for a period of three years, according to a release.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.