Recognition for Cusat faculty members

April 09, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Pankaj Sagar, head and Assistant Professor, Department of Instrumentation, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has won the DAE-Young Scientist Award instituted by the Board of Research in Nuclear Science (BRNS).

It offers a research fund of ₹35 lakh for his project on ‘Design and implementation of instrumentation for characterising and visualising cryogenic two-phase’. Dr. Sagar is also pursuing research endeavours funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Kerala Startup Mission, and RUSA 2.0, according to a release.

Lathika Cicily Thomas, Assistant Professor, Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry, has received a research grant of ₹30 lakh from the SERB under the Startup Research Grant (SRG). The assistance is aimed at studying the influence of climate change on harmful algal blooms along the south west coast of India. Dr. Lathika’s research would attempt to understand the cross links between the increased occurrence of harmful algal bloom events along the west coast of India with the changing climatic events and increased anthropogenic pollution, the release said.