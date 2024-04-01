Recognise role of Congress in growth of democracy, says writer Sarah Joseph 

April 01, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The country should recognise the role of the Congress in the growth of democracy, writer and activist Sara Joseph has said.

She was inaugurating a meeting of cultural activists organised by the Gandhi-Nehru Cultural and Research Library in Thrissur recently. The get-together was organised against the “fascist rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Sangh Parivar and the totalitarian style of ruling by the Communist government in Kerala.”

“Both types of fascism need to be opposed. The BJP, which is trying to demolish the core values of the Indian Constitution, should be defeated. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the State does not recognise democracy. Instead of opposing each other, the Congress and the Left should unitedly fight against the larger threat faced by the country,” she said.

Writers and activists, including K. Aravindakshan, C.R. Neelakandan, Balachandran Vadakkedath, Azad, K. Vinodchandran, P.V. Krishnan Nair, Rosy Thampi, Bettymol Mathew, and M P Surendran, were among those who shared a pro-INDIA bloc view at the meeting.

Dr. Nair, who presided over the function, said the BJP and communism are enemies of the country. The political fascism of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the communal fascism of the BJP should be opposed and defeated, he said.

The guarantee that the Congress needs to give the people in the country is the protection of the Constitution, said Mr. Aravindakshan.

The United Democratic Front should win all the 20 seats in the State, said Mr. Azad. He asked the people to be vigilant in Thrissur against the backdrop of possibilities of unholy nexus between the LDF and the BJP.

