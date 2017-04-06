Reclamation of Bolgatty land illegal: panel

The reclamation of Kochi backwaters at Bolgatty by the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) was illegal, which left “serious adverse impacts on the estuarine ecosystem,” according to a committee appointed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

It was on a complaint of “illegal reclamation and construction in Cochin backwaters and violation of CRZ regulation” from N. Ramachandran of Aluva that the Ministry constituted the committee. The committee concluded that the “reclamation of the backwater at Bolgatty is in violation of provisions of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification” and it was carried out at the intertidal zone bordering Bolgatty island.

The reclaimed land was later allotted to Lulu group on lease for setting up a convention centre and hotel. The panel pointed out that the CPT did not obtain the mandatory approval from Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) for the reclamation. The Hindu had in 2013 extensively reported on the CRZ violations and related issues in Bolgatty island.

CPT stand

Quoting the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963, the CPT argued that it could execute “such works and appliances” like “buses, railways, locomotives, rolling stocks, sheds, hotels, warehouses, and other accommodations for passengers and goods and other appliances for carrying passengers and for conveying, receiving and storing goods landed or to be shipped otherwise.”

G. Vaidyanathan, Chief Engineer of the CPT informed the Ministry and the committee that the High Court of Kerala had “made it clear that there is no violation either in the reclamation made by the Trust in 2005 or in the allotment of land” to the Lulu group.

However, the panel said the CPT “erred in giving an undertaking that hotel and commercial complexes are port activity in spite of this being only a revenue-generating activity for the port.”

The panel, which had S.K. Susarla, a scientist from Bengaluru, K. Kokkal, joint director, Kerala State Science, Technology and Environment, K.O. Badrees, a scientist of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai and K.V. Thomas, a former scientist of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Kerala, as its members, also slammed the KCZMA for clearing the Lulu project.

Action against Lulu

It also recommended action against Lulu group for making constructions in the 50-metre No Development Zone of the reclaimed land.

The KCZMA “did not give due importance to the CRZ (2011) which restricts giving permission to development activities on the banks of Vembanad, a Critically Vulnerable Coastal Area, till the integrated management plan is prepared” for the backwaters.

The CPT’s claim that “Hotels and Convention centre of M/s Lulu is a port activity needs a close scrutiny since the KCZMA clearance was based on the same. Nowhere in the CRZ notification, it is mentioned that hotels and commercial complexes are port activity,” it said.