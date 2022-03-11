Reception to anti-SilverLine rally

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The State-level rally to protest against the SilverLine semi-high speed railway project that began from Kasaragod, will be accorded a reception in front of the municipal community hall, Kakkanad, at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden, will inaugurate the reception, while the Chairperson of Thrikkakara Municipality, Ajitha Thankappan, will preside. Leaders of NGOs that are part of the rally will speak.

A street play and cultural events will be presented by a cultural troupe that is accompanying the rally.