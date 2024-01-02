ADVERTISEMENT

Reception for State school arts fete golden trophy at Palakkad

January 02, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, inaugurating a reception accorded to the golden trophy of the State School Arts Festival at Government Higher Secondary School, Pattambi, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The golden trophy to be given to the champions of the State School Arts Festival was given a reception at Government Higher Secondary School at Pattambi in the district on Tuesday.

The cup is being taken from Kozhikode to Kollam in a procession. After getting receptions in Malappuram district, the procession entered Palakkad district at Nariparamba.

Deputy director of education P.V. Manoj accepted the cup at the district border. Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, inaugurated the reception given to the cup at Pattambi. Pattambi municipal chairperson O. Lakshmikutty presided over the function. The procession proceeded to Thrissur district.

