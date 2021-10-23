KeralaMALAPPURAM 23 October 2021 22:13 IST
Comments
Reception accorded to new KPCC secretaries
Updated: 23 October 2021 22:14 IST
The District Congress Committee here on Saturday accorded a reception to Aryadan Shoukath and Alipatta Jameela, the newly elected KPCC general secretaries from the district.
KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh inaugurated the reception.
He said Ms. Jameela’s elevation to general secretary was a testimony to the party’s consideration for the district.
District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy presided. A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, former DCC president E. Mohammed Kunhi, and United
Democratic Front district convener P.T. Ajay Mohan spoke.
