Reception accorded to new KPCC secretaries

MALAPPURAM

23 October 2021 22:13 IST

The District Congress Committee here on Saturday accorded a reception to Aryadan Shoukath and Alipatta Jameela, the newly elected KPCC general secretaries from the district.

KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh inaugurated the reception.

He said Ms. Jameela’s elevation to general secretary was a testimony to the party’s consideration for the district.

District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy presided. A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, former DCC president E. Mohammed Kunhi, and United

Democratic Front district convener P.T. Ajay Mohan spoke.