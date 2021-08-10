Reception accorded to freedom fighter

Ouseph George led students and started agitations as part of the Quit India movement

The district administration has accorded a reception to freedom fighter Ouseph George of Manimala Veettil, Pallikkamury, Thodupuzha, as part of the anniversary of the Quit India movement.

A team of officials led by Subcollector P. Vishnuraj visited him at his home on Tuesday and presented him a shawl and a letter from President Ramnath Kovind.

The Subcollector said that Mr. George became a model of dedication to the nation by contributing to the Independence struggle at a very early age. He said that Mr. George organised students and was sent to jail for joining the struggle.

Based at Pala

Mr. George was born at Payappar, near Pala, in 1928. He became a part of the freedom struggle while studying at school in 1942. He led agitations based at Pala and during that time senior leaders like Pattom Thanu Pillai and R.V. Thomas were hiding in Pala. Mr. George was the nephew of Mr. Thomas and was assigned tasks like arranging food and conveying messages to those who were hiding at Pala. He led the students and started agitations as part of the Quit India movement in 1942-’43. He was an organiser of the Vidyarthi Congress at Pala.

Jail term

He was arrested as per the orders of Diwan C.P. Ramaswami Iyer and underwent jail term. He was arrested again for taking part in the freedom struggle on his release from the jail. He led functions to celebrate Independence when the country gained freedom in 1947. He attended Thevara College and Kerala Varma College in Thrissur for higher education.

He married Rosakutty in 1960 and the family moved to Velliyamattom. In 1972, the family shifted to the present residence near Thodupuzha. He is survived by seven children.