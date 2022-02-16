Reception accorded to Cyclothon duo

Kozhikode

The Rotary Club of Calicut Smart City accorded a reception to M. Dhanush and Y. B. Hemanth who reached the city on Wednesday as part of a Cyclothon of 25,000 km with a mission to cover 26 States and three Union Territories of India within 235 days. The journey that also aims to grab a Guinness record for taking up the longest bicycle journey in a country was flagged off from Bengaluru on July 11, 2021, with a vision to spread awareness on global warming and the importance of literacy. K.P. Sreenesh, president of the Rotary Club of Calicut Smart City, chaired the reception event. District Governor Rajesh Subhash was the chief guest.