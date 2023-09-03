ADVERTISEMENT

Reception accorded to Chief Secretary

September 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. Venu being accorded a reception at Thalavady on Sunday.

A reception was accorded to Chief Secretary V. Venu under the aegis of Thalavady grama panchayat on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

Dr. Venu is a native of Thalavady in Kuttanad. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary said that he was proud to be part of a government that tries to resolve the problems of Kuttanad. Dr. Venu said the government was giving due consideration to the development of Kuttanad.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, presided. Thalavady grama panchayat president Gayathri B. Nair, Alappuzha district panchayat development standing committee chairman Binu Issac Raju, Thalavady panchayat vice president Joji Abraham and others attended the function. .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US