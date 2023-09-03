HamberMenu
Reception accorded to Chief Secretary

September 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary V. Venu being accorded a reception at Thalavady on Sunday.

A reception was accorded to Chief Secretary V. Venu under the aegis of Thalavady grama panchayat on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

Dr. Venu is a native of Thalavady in Kuttanad. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary said that he was proud to be part of a government that tries to resolve the problems of Kuttanad. Dr. Venu said the government was giving due consideration to the development of Kuttanad.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, presided. Thalavady grama panchayat president Gayathri B. Nair, Alappuzha district panchayat development standing committee chairman Binu Issac Raju, Thalavady panchayat vice president Joji Abraham and others attended the function. .

