Rebuilt Palarivattom flyover to be opened tomorrow

Load test on structure completed satisfactorily

With load test for the rebuilt four-lane flyover at Palarivattom Bypass Junction completed satisfactorily, the structure will be opened to motorists on March 7 evening by the Chief Engineer of PWD (NH wing), Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said in a press release.

There will be no official function. Mr. Sudhakaran would, however, visit the flyover.

The government had decided to rebuild the flyover, which had developed cracks within two years of its inauguration in 2016, as it would ensure a 100-year lifespan for the structure. Technical experts led by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Principal Adviser E. Sreedharan had suggested reconstruction of the cracked components (mainly its pier caps and girders) to ensure its longevity.

VACB probe on

A probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is under way on the irregularities in the construction of the original structure which cost ₹47.70 crore. The Supreme Court permitted rebuilding of the damaged components, although a contractors’ body had opposed this before the court.

The DMRC was entrusted with the rebuilding work and they, in turn, engaged Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd. to execute the work.

The load test on the structure was done a week ago. A committee led by the Chief Engineers of the PWD would inspect the flyover before it is opened to motorists.