Rebuilt Palarivattom flyover to be opened tomorrow

With load test for the rebuilt four-lane flyover at Palarivattom Bypass Junction completed satisfactorily, the structure will be opened to motorists on March 7 evening by the Chief Engineer of PWD (NH wing), Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said in a press release.
There will be no official function. Mr. Sudhakaran would, however, visit the flyover.
The government had decided to rebuild the flyover, which had developed cracks within two years of its inauguration in 2016, as it would ensure a 100-year lifespan for the structure. Technical experts led by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Principal Adviser E. Sreedharan had suggested reconstruction of the cracked components (mainly its pier caps and girders) to ensure its longevity.
VACB probe on
A probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is under way on the irregularities in the construction of the original structure which cost ₹47.70 crore. The Supreme Court permitted rebuilding of the damaged components, although a contractors’ body had opposed this before the court.
The DMRC was entrusted with the rebuilding work and they, in turn, engaged Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd. to execute the work.
The load test on the structure was done a week ago. A committee led by the Chief Engineers of the PWD would inspect the flyover before it is opened to motorists.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath