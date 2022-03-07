‘Rebuilding Kerala’ event today
Kozhikode
M.V. Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government, will participate in “Navakerala Thaddesakam-2022” to be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday. The State government-sponsored event as part of the Rebuilding Kerala initiative will begin at 10.30 a.m., a release said.
