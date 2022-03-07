Kerala

‘Rebuilding Kerala’ event today

Kozhikode

M.V. Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government, will participate in “Navakerala Thaddesakam-2022” to be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday. The State government-sponsored event as part of the Rebuilding Kerala initiative will begin at 10.30 a.m., a release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2022 8:32:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rebuilding-kerala-event-today/article65202000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY