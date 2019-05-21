Rebuild Kerala draft plan gets Cabinet nod

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday approved the comprehensive draft plan of the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme to rebuild the State ravaged by the 2018 floods.

The inclusive plan approved by the Cabinet aims at reconstructing the State to withstand any such natural calamities and to minimise the loss of life in the future, as per a note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Transparent process

Through a transparent process and involving all, the programme will link the ongoing development projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the people with the rebuild initiative.

The draft plan has pointed out that the existing infrastructure facilities were inadequate in overcoming natural calamities.

For protection of the environment, the government will come out with multi-faceted projects.

A river basin management authority will be set up as part of the water resource management.

Command centre

A centralised command centre has been proposed for controlling the water in reservoirs.

The State Dam Safety Authority will be strengthened and the Water Resources Department will be revamped.

Streamlining the water supply, climate resilient roads and bridges, improving the livelihood of weaker sections and steps for the welfare of the fishing community have been spelled out in the plan.

Steps to mobilise resources for the Rebuild Kerala initiative also have been spelled out in the plan.

Post-disaster needs

The post-disaster needs assessment report prepared by a U.N. team has pointed out that the government will need ₹36,706 crore for rebuilding the State.

The 2018 flood claimed 483 lives and it was among the major disasters reported globally last year, including the California wildfire and the floods in Japan.