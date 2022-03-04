Rebuild education model with stress on Indian knowledge system, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar has stressed the need to rebuild the education model where special attention is given to the Indian knowledge system. He was inaugurating a round table conference of Vice Chancellors on National Education Policy (NEP) at Central University of Kerala (CUK) on Friday.

The conference on the theme ‘Strategising NEP 2020 Implementation: The Way Forward’ commenced on Thursday in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, which works in the field of education. CUK Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu presided over the inaugural function.

Dr. Pankaj Mittal, secretary general, Association of Indian Universities, spoke on the occasion.