Rebuild campaign gets nod

The Cabinet has given its nod for the Nammukayi Nammal campaign for the rollout of the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme (RKDP).

The campaign has been worked out on the lines of the much-lauded Kerala People’s Campaign for decentralised planning.

Projects cleared

Projects worth ₹182.76 crore of the Agriculture Department and ₹3.03 crore of the Fisheries Department, ₹4.24-crore Mapathaon Keralam project of the IT Department, and bridges and hanging bridges of the Local Self-Government Department were cleared by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The projects had earlier been approved by an empowered committee of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). The projects will be executed using the Development Policy Loan (DPL) of $250 million provided by the World Bank as the first tranche for the RKI, official sources said.

Under the projects sanctioned for the Agriculture Department, 12 projects will be executed. These include ₹50 crore for an integrated agriculture scheme for increasing the income of farmers with emphasis on Idukki and Wayanad districts, a ₹15-crore scheme for strengthening the fruit and vegetable network, Integrated Farm Management at Neriamangalam (₹10 crore), a ₹7.99-crore comprehensive agriculture scheme for Attappady, a tribal valley agriculture scheme for Athirappilly (₹7.92 crore), Centre for Excellence for Plantation and Floriculture (₹4 crore), and ₹2.91 crore for sustainable development of agriculture in Kuttanad.

The Fisheries Department will get ₹2 crore for reconstructing fishing infrastructure damaged in floods, brood bank at ₹98 lakh for promoting freshwater ornamental fish, ₹4 lakh for aquarium fabrication, and ₹1.85 lakh for aquatic plant production units.

Mapathon Keralam under the IT Department has been provided ₹4.24 crore for a crowd-sourcing mapping initiative, which aims at creating micro-level maps of the entire State for identifying natural and physical assets.

Loka Kerala Sabha

The Cabinet has approved the agenda of the three-day second Loka Kerala Sabha commencing January 1, 2020 here.

The Cabinet decided to redeploy the posts of the ministerial staff of the Public Works Department (PWD) for the smooth functioning of the Maintenance, Bridges and Building wings. As per this, the posts of 254 personnel will be filled through redeployment.

Chairperson of the Kerala State Child Rights Commission P. Suresh will get the rank of Chief Secretary.