Reboot Kerala hackathon from February 28

Alappuzha

24 February 2020 23:20 IST

It is aimed at finding solutions to issues in food and related products sector

The Reboot Kerala Hackathon- 2020 will be held at Naipunnya School of Management, Cherthala, from February 28 to March 1.

Organised by the Department of Higher Education and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, the event is aimed at finding solutions to issues in the food and related products sector with the help of students of higher education institutions in the State.

A total of 30 teams consisting of 180 students will participate in the hackathon, which will last for around 36 hours.

The government is organising the Reboot Kerala Hackathon across the State with an aim to provide students of higher education institutions a platform to suggest solutions to some of the pressing problems faced by various government departments. It also aims to inculcate a culture of product innovation and mindset for problem-solving among students.