Reboot 24’, job fair for IT professionals, on August 17

Published - August 17, 2024 01:52 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The eagerly anticipated ‘Reboot 24’, one of the biggest job fairs for IT professionals in Kozhikode, will be held on Saturday. The event is expected to generate around 1,500 employment opportunities, with over 100 companies participating in it.

A press release said that over 12,000 delegates would participate in the day-long event organised by Government Cyberpark in association with Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), providing a platform to aspirational talents to launch their careers or take their skills to the next level.

To be held at the Calicut Trade Centre, the event will facilitate spot registration 30 minutes ahead of its start at 9 a.m.

IT professionals from across the State are participating in Reboot 24, while registrations have also come in from cities such as Coimbatore, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Companies functioning from UL Cyberpark and KINFRA IT Park are participating in the event, which is organised in association with Future Lab, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, E-store, and Ticket for Events.

Reboot 24 expects a gathering of over 20,000 attendees, including industry experts, seasoned professionals, and aspiring talents, engaging in networking, knowledge-sharing, and building connections, the organisers said.

