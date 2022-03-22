Reboot 2022 Job Fair
Kozhikode
P. A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, inaugurated the new office of Pixbit, which specialises in Fintech applications and e-learning, at the Government Cyberpark here on Tuesday. The company, which began operations at Cyberpark with 18 employees, now has 36 employees. The expansion of the company’s operations into the new office will create another 20 more jobs. Candidates seeking employment opportunities can take part in the Reboot 2022 Job Fair to be held at Cyberpark on March 26 and 27, a press release said.
