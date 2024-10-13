GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rebels push to break away from Syro-Malabar Church amid mass protest

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The group of rebel priests and lay people in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church protest before St. Marys Basilica on Sunday demanding the resignation of new functionaries of the Church and ordination of deacons without conditions set by the Synod of Bishops of the Church. Hundreds of parishioners from the Archdiocese participated in the protest in the heart of Kochi, the seat of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The group of rebel priests and lay people in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church protest before St. Marys Basilica on Sunday demanding the resignation of new functionaries of the Church and ordination of deacons without conditions set by the Synod of Bishops of the Church. Hundreds of parishioners from the Archdiocese participated in the protest in the heart of Kochi, the seat of the Syro-Malabar Church. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Thousands of lay people and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese joined a protest against the Archdiocesan authorities and the newly-constituted curia in Kochi on October 13 (Sunday) and passed a resolution to free themselves from the yoke of the Syro-Malabar Church and exist as an independent Church in communion with Rome.

The rebels included laypeople from all the major forane churches in the five lakh-strong archdiocese, along with around 300 priests. They demanded the disbanding of the new curia, the top decision-making body of the archdiocese, and called for the resignation of apostolic administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur.

They demanded the ordination of deacons without conditions set by the synod of bishops of the Church and supported a fully people-facing Mass, opposing the synod’s prescription for a Mass in which the celebrant faced the altar during the consecration of the Eucharist.

They also claimed that the new curia, manned by individuals with a “criminal background,” should be disbanded. The rebel rally was organised by Alamaya Munnettam, an archdiocesan movement for transparency led by lay people.

Believers from Forane churches in Koratty, Kaurkutty, Mukkannoor, Angamaly, Moozhikkulam, Paravur, Manjapra, Vallam, Kanjoor, Cherthala, Pallippuram, Vaikom, Thripunithura, Ernakulam Basilica, Kizhakkambalam, and Edappally participated in the protest.

The rally ended at St. Mary’s Basilica, the main church of the Syro-Malabar, near the Bishop’s House in the city. A resolution stating their decision to boycott the apostolic administrator and their refusal to follow the curia’s decisions was read and passed.

The Syro-Malabar Church officially issued a warning against spreading false information regarding the ordination of deacons. The communication said that the only obstacle to ordination was the deacons’ consent letter agreeing to follow the synod’s decision on the unified Mass.

Published - October 13, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.