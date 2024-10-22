Rebel priests file revoke petition against appointments to archdiocesan curia 

The rebel priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church under the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (forum for protection of the archdiocese) have filed a revoke petition against some members of the curia, recently appointed by apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur.

In an official communication on behalf of the rebel priests’ forum, Father Jose Vailikodath said the Canon Law provided for filing revoke petition against the appointment of tainted persons to the curia.

In keeping with the provision, Msgr. Varghese Njaliath filed a revocation petition against some members of the curia including Father Joshi Puthuva, who was appointed as chancellor of the archdiocese.

The revocation petition also points to the lack of qualification of officials like Father Simon Pallupetta, who is the new finance officer, and Father Jacob Palakkapilly, who has been appointed as the protosyncellus.