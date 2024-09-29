Rebel group stages protest at Bishop’s House demanding ‘justice’ for deacons

Even as the Syro-Malabar Church hierarchy on September 29 (Sunday) appealed for unity within the Church, a rebel group of lay persons and priests opposed to the conditions set for ordaining deacons in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese held a protest meeting at the bishop’s house in Kochi. They claimed their gathering was in support of the deacons’ demand for ‘justice’.

The appeal from the church authorities and the rebel action came amid a controversy over the ordination of deacons to the priesthood in the archdiocese, which is linked to the Mass liturgy. The official synod stance is that the entire Syro-Malabar Church should follow a unified format, with the celebrant facing the congregation for the introduction and turning to the altar for the consecration of the Eucharist. In contrast, the rebels insist on maintaining the more than 50-year-old tradition of the celebrant facing the congregation throughout the entire Mass.

Now, the official hierarchy has cited an order from the Pope and the synodal decision for a unified Mass as a condition for ordaining deacons to priesthood. The deacons have been asked to provide a written assurance that they will comply with the Pope and the synod regarding Mass liturgy to be ordained as priests.

“Any rebellion against the official stance is an attempt to weaken the structure of the Church. The Catholic Church has endured for 2,000 years due to its holy structure,” said Father Antony Vadakkekara, secretary of the Church’s media commission, on Sunday.

The rebel group launched a day-long campaign with a Mass at the bishop’s house, where they reinstated the statue of former Cardinal Parekkattil at the entrance. The rebels claimed the statue had previously been removed from its prominent location. They declared their support for the deacons and stated their intention to continue advocating for their ordination. The action at the Bishop’s House was led by Alamaya Munnettam, a lay group opposing the synodal stance, and the Samyukta Samara Samithi, a forum of priests.