Reason screened at Malappuram

The Rasmi Film Society screened Anand Patwardhan’s documentary Reason at NGO Union Hall here on Sunday. The documentary that dissects the current socio-political situation in the country was screened before a large crowd.
Social issues
The documentary has thrown light on such issues as social discrimination, torturing of Dalits and Muslims, and cow vigilantism.
Artist Sageer inaugurated the screening. S. Gopu commemorated director Vijaya Nirmala. Rasmi president Manambur Rajanbabu presided. V.M. Sureshkuar, Haneef Rajaji, S. Sanjay, A. Sreedharan, M.V. Mohammedali, K. Udayakumar, K.V. Satyabhama, Noushad Mambra, and Anees Koothradan spoke. Secretary Anil Kuruppan welcomed the gathering. G.K. Rammohan proposed a vote of thanks.
