HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reason behind Kozhikode MCF fire yet to be ascertained

The fire department has ruled out short circuit as the reason for the blaze since the building did not have power connection for the past two months.

October 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Material Collection Facility at West Hill in Kozhikode where the fire broke out on Sunday.

The Material Collection Facility at West Hill in Kozhikode where the fire broke out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Forensic and fingerprint experts who carried out inquiry at the West Hill Material Collection Facility (MCF) are yet to come to any conclusion regarding the cause of the recent fire breakout there. The Vellayil police are investigating the case based on the complaint filed by Kozhikode Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini. Officials from the Forensic department and the District Electrical Inspectorate have gathered evidence from the spot.

“The investigation is progressing based on the findings of various forensic teams. We have not yet been able to pinpoint the reason behind the fire,” police sources said.

The Material Collection Facility at West Hill in Kozhikode where the fire broke out on Sunday.

The Material Collection Facility at West Hill in Kozhikode where the fire broke out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

It was on Sunday morning that a massive fire broke out at the Kozhikode Corporation’s Material Collection Facility at West Hill. The centre was overloaded with piles of non-biodegradable waste collected by the Haritha Karma Sena for more than six months, ever since the Corporation’s contract with Konari Advanced Polymers ended in March. The contract was renewed only in August. The waste collected as part of the massive clean-up drive in connection with Gandhi Jayanti was added to the pile of refuse. Besides, years-old legacy waste had also been accumulated in a nearby plot.

The fire department has ruled out short circuit as the reason for the blaze since the building did not have power connection for the past two months. The possibility of combustion was also ruled out since the fire started amid neatly stacked bags of plastic with no trace of organic matter in them. District Fire Officer K.M. Asharaf Ali has submitted a report on the initial findings to the District Collector in which he has suggested the need for scientific investigation in this matter. “By the time we reached the spot, a large portion had already been burnt. So we could not determine the source of fire. It is hard to tell if the pile was deliberately set on fire,” Mr. Asharaf Ali said.

Related Topics

fire / waste management / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.